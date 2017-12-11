Islanders win second straight

It’s a tight race and the Portage Islanders are in the hunt for top spot.

The Portage Islanders snagged a big 6-2 victory over the Carman Beavers in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie Friday night to bring them one win back of first place.

“We just came more prepared,” says Islanders’ player/GM, Jeremy Brooks. “(Carman) was missing a few key guys and we knew we needed to get it in gear because of how tight the league is right now. Six points separate first and last place.”

The Islanders came out firing, scoring twice in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Kyle Lopez notched the first tally with Jeremy Brooks and Rene Hunter getting the assists on the play. Tyler McKay scored an unassisted marker a short while later.

Again, Portage looked hungry to start off the second period. This time it was Jamie Mouseau who lit the lamp. The Beavers got on the board around the halfway mark of the second, but the Islanders answered right back with another two of their own. Import player Brandon Lauder got the crowd cheering first, followed by a second Mouseau goal to make it 5-1.

It only took 42 seconds into the third period for Portage to find the back of the net again. It was Jordyn Boyd who scored the goal on the power play to make it 6-1. The Beavers added one more before the end of the game to make it 6-2.

“We’re only two points back of first place and four points ahead of last, so it’s really tight already and we’re almost at the halfway point of the season,” adds Brooks. “We have a home game each weekend going into Christmas and if we can finish strong we might be able to get a little closer to the top.”

The Islanders sit 4-5 this season in fourth place and lead the league in games played at nine. Portage is back in SEMHL action Saturday when they host the Winkler Royals.