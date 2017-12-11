A big day for Portage Plains United Way

A couple of winners emerged at the end of the day.

Monday was a big day for Portage resident Bonnie Gadway and the Portage Plains United Way as Gadway was announced as the winner of their 50/50 before a large donation was made in the afternoon.

“The phone rang (this morning) and I went to pick it up and it said Golden West on the call display but it didn’t click in my head at that point,” laughs Gadway. “I had just heard about tickets on the last day they were available and I ended up winning. It was an exciting phone call to receive because I really didn’t know what it was all about at first.”

PPUW was pleased by handing over $8,755 to Gadway while taking in the same amount. The increase didn’t stop there as Southport CEO Peggy May stopped by in the afternoon to drop off their yearly Christmas employee donation.

“The cheque we dropped off today is for $6,000, but our total contribution will be $7,500 and we’re excited about that,” says May. “PPUW seems to be the charity of choice among our staff but also they contribute to so many different individual charities in Portage. It’s a good way for that money to be spread throughout the community.”

PPUW executive director Pam Lotun is over the moon with the donation the organization received from Southport.

“The fact that they can boast 100 per cent donation from their employees, and that they match the employees is phenomenal,” says Lotun. “Right now we’re at 43 per cent of our goal, so this will give us quite a boost. It’s slow and steady this time of year but things don’t usually come in until last minute. Portage is slow but reliable.”

A lot PPUW’s larger donations come from employee or business donations, with 30 to 40 business making key contributions directly from payroll. Gadway even donated $500 back to the United Way after receiving her winnings this afternoon, but definitely plans to spend the rest.

“We weren’t expecting to get that much back from her,” adds Lotun. “All of that money belongs to her so it was really nice of her to think about us after it was all said and done.”

Portage Plains United Way’s 2017 Campaign deadline is December 31st, and Lotun says if you can’t get your cheque in before that just date it for December 31, 2017, and drop it off in the New Year.