Saints take bronze in Brandon

The varsity girls had a smooth start to the basketball season.

The Portage Collegiate Institute Saints varsity girls basketball team finished third place at the Crocus Plains Early Bird Invitational in Brandon Saturday.

The ladies opened the tournament with a 60-46 win over Neelin before falling 48-35 to the eventual tournament champion Swan Valley to finish the round robin 1-1. That sent the Saints into the third-place match where they knocked off Neepawa 64-27.

First-year player and Rotary exchange student, Daniela Zilinska was named to the tournament All-Star team. The Saints open their regular season Monday, December 18, against Churchill High School at PCI.