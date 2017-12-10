Saints take bronze in Brandon
The varsity Saints took third place in the Crocus Plains Early Bird Invitational. Back row L-R Alyssa McLeod, Rosie Wilson, Daniela Zilinska, Abigail Wilson, Abby Vanstone, Freja Cuddington, Coach Bill Marsh. Front L-R Cassie Emberly, Erica Lavallee, Kailee-Rae Delmage, and Kami Miller. Missing Justice Bryson and Jacy Ross. (Submitted photo/The Graphic)
The varsity girls had a smooth start to the basketball season.
The Portage Collegiate Institute Saints varsity girls basketball team finished third place at the Crocus Plains Early Bird Invitational in Brandon Saturday.
The ladies opened the tournament with a 60-46 win over Neelin before falling 48-35 to the eventual tournament champion Swan Valley to finish the round robin 1-1. That sent the Saints into the third-place match where they knocked off Neepawa 64-27.
First-year player and Rotary exchange student, Daniela Zilinska was named to the tournament All-Star team. The Saints open their regular season Monday, December 18, against Churchill High School at PCI.