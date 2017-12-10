Great exposure for female Caps

Players in the Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League were showing off this weekend.

The Central Plains Capitals finished 1-2-1 after three days of hockey at the MFMHL Showcase Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Bell MTS Iceplex in Winnipeg.

The lady Caps took out Pilot Mound 5-1 in their first match of the showcase. Kennedy Cummings led the girls with two goals, while Halle Edwards, Megan Ferg, and Maegan Inman each found the back of the net once. Ella Wiebe notched the win for the Caps in the opener with 25 saves.

Game two saw the Capitals tie the Yellowhead Chiefs 1-1 Saturday morning. The girls were down 1-0 going into the third period and Lindsey Rutherford was able to tie the game late. There are is no overtime play at the showcase. Isabel Reutter made 28 saves for the tie.

Central Plains fell 3-2 to Melville in their third game, and second of the day Saturday. Inman and Ferg both scored for the Capitals in the loss while Reutter made 25 saves for the loss.

Sunday the Caps went up against Eastman and fell 4-1. Amy Klippenstein scored the lone goal for Central Plains in the first period, but the lead was erased in the second with two Selects goals, and Eastman’s victory was cemented with two more in the third.

The girls are back in MFMHL action Friday when they host the Yellowhead Chiefs at the BDO Centre. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m.