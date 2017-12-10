A strong weekend for male Caps

It was an exciting weekend for the boys.

The Central Plains Capitals split their weekend in the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League after losing 4-3 to the Winnipeg Bruins Saturday, then winning 3-2 over Interlake in an overtime thriller in Teulon.

The Caps let a 3-1 lead slip away against the powerhouse Winnipeg Bruins at the BDO Centre Saturday. Former Portage Terrier Reilly Funk played his first game back with the club and was impactful on his first shift, assisting on Aiden Panko’s opener to make it 1-0. Jaxon Blight was next on the board for the Caps, giving them a 2-0 lead five minutes into the game. The Bruins cut the lead in half around the 10-minute-mark before Funk scored his first of the season to make it 3-1.

After that, it was all Winnipeg on the scoreboard, scoring the game-winner with just over two minutes remaining on the clock. Riley Sveistrup made 38 saves in the loss.

Sunday saw the Lightning jump ahead 1-0 and they managed to hold that lead well into the second. Tyler Van Deynze tied it with just 20 seconds to go in the frame. Capital Mitchell Wilson broke the tie five minutes into the third and it looked like a regulation victory may be in the works for the Caps. The Lightning struck back with just 37 seconds remaining in the game to tie it at two and force some extra time.

It only took 17 seconds for Central Plains to come away with the two points. Reilly funk scored his second of the weekend to finish off the Lightning. Sveistrup made 30 saves for the win.

The Caps are 3-2 in their last five games and are 8-13-1-2 on the season. The boys are back in action Friday when they play Parkland in Dauphin.