A gracious morning of song and giving

It's a breakfast that helps the less fortunate in a serious time of need.

The Salvation Army’s Jingle Bell Breakfast was held Thursday morning at the Glesby Centre in Portage la Prairie.

“I think this is the 18th year for the event and people say it’s always well received, and this year seemed to be no different,” says Major Brenda Hammond, who took in her first ever Jingle Bell Breakfast. “It’s great that people realize all the donations that come in actually go to the food bank, so all the donations that come in are being used for families in need in Portage.”

Hundreds of students were bussed in for the event from around Portage la Prairie to serenade those attending. Choirs from PCI, Yellowquill School and Ecole Arthur Meighen School students were just a few of the choirs participating. The Salvation Army’s Christmas hampers are also coming along, as the need is very high in Portage la Prairie. You may have even seen Salvation Army volunteers out and about with their kettles hoping to bring in more donations.

“We really have a lot of people who need hampers and we couldn’t fill them without all of our volunteers,” adds Hammond. “The community has really been supporting us with all of our fundraisings in Portage and all the hampers should be filled if people continue to donate.”

You can donate to the Salvation Army by stopping by 220 Duke Avenue or dropping some cash into one of their kettles.