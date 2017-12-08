Three nabbed in meth bust

Police have arrested three individuals as a result of increased patrol during early morning hours.

Just before 5 a.m. Friday morning, police stopped a vehicle on 3rd Street NE and in speaking with the driver, investigators became alerted to suspicious behaviour, and noticed a substance on the floor of the vehicle.

Police believed the substance to be methamphetamine and arrested the driver for possession of a controlled substance, As the investigation continued officers found a significant amount of methamphetamine, and paraphernalia for the purpose of trafficking the drug.

According to police, a 37-year-old female from Long Plain First Nation, a 27-year-old female from Portage la Prairie, and a 37-year-old male from Saskatchewan were held in police custody until such time as they could appear before the court on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamines.

Portage la Prairie RCMP will continue to ramp up patrols of areas which have been recently effected by violence and encourage any member of the public who witnesses suspicious activity to call police immediately.