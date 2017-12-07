Yellowquill students attend Grade 8 provincials

Yellowquill School’s (YQS) Grade 8 boys volleyball team returned from a strong showing at the Volleyball Manitoba Grade 8 Championship in Winnipeg over the weekend.

“We took the 11 Grade 8’s from Black and Gold and we went up against some stiff competition,” says head coach, Rod McLeod. “The team played hard but in the end, we came out 0-4 unfortunately, they were tight games and I’m really proud of them all.”

YQS Black beat YQS Gold 2-1 in the divisional championship On November 22 and gained a wildcard spot at the provincial championship tournament in Winnipeg December 1 and 2.

The team ended up losing to Bruce Middle School of St. James in the quarterfinal playoff round.