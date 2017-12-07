For the third time in less than a week there's been a gun related incident in Portage la Prairie
Third shooting rocks Portage
The RCMP will hold a press conference Friday to answer any questions about the recent shootings that have been happening in Portage la Prairie. (File photo/The Graphic)
For the third time in six days Portage la Prairie residents have been woken up by the sounds of gunshots early in the morning.
Portage la Prairie RCMP received a call at at approximately 4:35 am, on December 7, of several shots fired in the area of Oak Bay, and arrived to find a residence had been shot at and received damage. Nobody inside the residence was injured.