Third shooting rocks Portage

By Portage Daily Graphic, Portage Daily Graphic

The RCMP will hold a press conference Friday to answer any questions about the recent shootings that have been happening in Portage la Prairie. (File photo/The Graphic)

For the third time in six days Portage la Prairie residents have been woken up by the sounds of gunshots early in the morning.

Portage la Prairie RCMP received a call at at approximately 4:35 am, on December 7, of several shots fired in the area of Oak Bay, and arrived to find a residence had been shot at and received damage. Nobody inside the residence was injured.

 
“RCMP have responded to three shootings in Portage over the last six days,” said S/Sgt Rob Vachon, Portage la Prairie RCMP Detachment Commander. “What we need the public to know is that these are not random events and the RCMP has increased resources in the area to patrol as well as to assist with the ongoing investigations.”
 
Vachon and Portage la Prairie Mayor Irvine Ferris will both be available to answer questions to the media on December 8, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at the Portage la Prairie RCMP Detachment.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

