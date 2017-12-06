Get out there and jingle

The feeling of bringing joy to someone else during the holiday season is unmatched.

The Portage Community Revitalization Corporation’s (PCRC) Christmas Jingling is back in Portage la Prairie and you’re encouraged to spread some cheer to neighbors or local businesses.

“This is a holiday initiative to spread some good cheer and establish a sense of community through Portage,” says Alejandra Gonzalez, PCRC community engagement coordinator. “We need everyone to participate by doing a good deed, baking something for someone, or even just helping a neighbor. Whatever can be done to spread some holiday cheer around town.”

Everyone is encouraged to start jingling right away as it’s all about spreading that holiday cheer. Copies of the Jingled poster can be printed off of the PCRC’s Facebook page and website, Portage Supermarket, the Portage Regional library and Stride Place.

“It’s our third year doing the jingling program and people seem to really enjoy it,” adds Gonzalez. “People usually bake cookies, shovel some snow, or helping someone at the grocery store. It’s pretty easy, you don’t even have to spend money.”

Take a walk through town and notice the jingle posters already up and be sure to get involved right away.