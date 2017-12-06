Charitable Portage la Priarie

Portagers once again showed their philanthropic endeavours are among the most generous in the province.

The Community Foundation of Portage and District received over $28,000 from last month's 24-Hour Giving Challenge.

“We had a phenomenal response to the challenge,” says CFPD chair, Carey Duncan. “We raised $24,804 through donations and another $4,000 from the Winnipeg Foundation and the province.”

The money is going to help the CFPD’s endowment fund grow, all of which gets reinvested into the community. The foundation reciprocated that magnanimity Tuesday as CFPD handed out their fall grants to nine local organizations.

“It really gives us a sense of satisfaction that we are really becoming known in the community,” adds Duncan. “What we do, and the response we get from the organizations we help is a really great feeling.”

Over $70,000 was handed out between Portage Arc Industry, the PCRC, Ecole Crescentview School, Sunset Palliative Care, the Portage and District Heritage Advisory Committee, Army and Navy No. 13 in Portage, Fort la Reine Museum, and the Canadian Cancer Society.