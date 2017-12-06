A dinner of hope

A special night that keeps on growing.

123 people took in this year’s Sunset Palliative Care Christmas Dinner of Hope Tuesday night at the Herman Prior Centre in Portage la Prairie.

“The dinner started off many years ago with 8 to 10 people the first year and it’s been growing ever since,” says Sunset Palliative Care volunteer coordinator, Aldene Moroz. “It’s an evening to bring people together who are sharing grief over a lost a loved one, and a lot of them are experiencing this type of grief for their first time.”

The event is meant to bring people together to share stories of loved ones who may have been taken a little too soon. Moroz says it’s a way for people to talk to others so they can realize they aren’t the only ones dealing with a terrible situation. The holiday season can be a very tough time for some people as it can be very depressing.

“We’re so pleased people support our programs and events like this because without them we wouldn’t be able to serve the community the way we do,” says Moroz. “We’ve been doing this for 23 years now and we are probably the smallest non-profit group you could imagine. We have 32 wonderful volunteers I call angels who sit with clients and offer support counseling.”

The dinner is kicked off by the ceremony of lighting, an annual event the palliative care group holds to symbolize courage and strength.