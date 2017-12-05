Wanted for sexual assault

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for the assistance of the community in locating Baron Colin Kakewash, who is currently at large on a warrant for their arrest.

Kakewash is presently charged with sexual assault. The 44-year-old is described as an indigenous male with a medium build, standing 5’9” tall and weighing approximately 235 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and facial hair in the form of a moustache and goatee. Kakewash has several tattoos about his person, including his right arm and neck. He is believed to be in or around the Portage la Prairie area.

If you know the current whereabouts of Kakewash please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com . Tips leading to the capture of Kakewash could receive cash awards.