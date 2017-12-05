Skating returning to Crescent Lake

It might be time for a sharpening.

Skating will be returning to Crescent Lake in Portage la Prairie this winter as a couple of locals have stepped up to create a slick skating path right on the lake.

“I always see people talking about a skating rink on the Crescent but most people never step up and they expect others to do it,” says Luc Poulin, who spearheaded the initiative. “I contacted Dave Oshust from Go Green Landscaping and asked if he would help me. Next thing I knew we were on the lake drilling some pilot holes."

Poulin says the ice is a little over six inches thick right now, making it strong enough to support an ATV. Both men have been out on the lake this week taking care of the plowing and snow clearing, as a lot of work goes into creating a lengthy and well-maintained skating path.

“We actually started a Go Fund Me page and in the first 15 hours we had $600 raised,” says Poulin. “That really shows that community really wants to have a skating path on the lake for the winter months.”

The path is expected to be completed for the Christmas break. The Go Fund Me page is now over $1000 and you can donate here https://www.gofundme.com/save-skating-on-the-crescent.