Saints fall short of provincial title

Settled for second.

The Portage Collegiate Institute Saints varsity girls volleyball team fell 3-sets-to-1 to College Jeanne Sauve in the provincial championship final Monday night in Winnipeg.

“If we would’ve won that first set it could’ve went a completely different way,” says Saints head coach, Derek Casper. “The tenacity of CJS was incredible. They made crazy digs to keep balls alive and we couldn’t put them away after. It clearly deflated the girls but I’m really proud of how we played.”

It was a tight game right off the bat as the girls battled for provincial glory. CJS took the opening set 26-24, narrowly edging out the Saints to take a 1-0 lead. The Saints stumbled in the second set, falling 25-16 to go down 2-0. The girls bounced back in the third set to win 25-19, but it wasn’t enough to fuel a PCI comeback, as the Olympiens stormed back to take the fourth set 25-14 to clinch the provincial title.

“It definitely was a very special season,” adds Casper. “We had two tournament wins and a couple of second place finishes as well. It was very successful and the girls exceeded expectations. Our goal was to win the league and we did, provincials were a second thought, and really, I couldn’t be happier of my players.”

The Saints finished a perfect 10-0 finish in the West Winnipeg Athletic Conference this season.