Prairie Vet to premiere on Animal Planet

A 10-part series set to debut this weekend will follow Dr. Keri Hudson Reykdal as she travels the rural roads of Manitoba’s Interlake region in her high-tech mobile clinic. On call round the clock, the doctor treats patients ranging from pedigreed show dogs to angry bulls, each presenting a new challenge and testing the limits of her expertise.

“I literally have my phone with me 24-hours a day, every single day of my life,” she says per a release.

The series offers a true-to-life perspective on the joys and the heartbreaks of being a travelling vet. Dr. Keri frequently logs 12-18 hour days while splitting time between her mobile unit, a brick-and-mortar practice in town, spay-and-neuter clinics up north, and her husband Calvin’s 600-head cattle ranch.

“While Dr. Keri: Prairie Vet offers up its share of cuddly creatures, it isn’t always glamorous,” reads the release. “The show follows her into the field as she performs all kinds of procedures, from delivering calves to neutering an anxious donkey.”

It’s a lifestyle that would be exhausting if not for her trusted team made up of long-time assistant Laura, enthusiastic intern Jenna, and her devoted husband who’s always willing to lend a hand. Each person has their own quirks, but they all share her tireless work ethic and deep passion for animals.

For Dr. Keri, work and play are interchangeable. In rare moments of free time, you’ll find her competing in shows with her dogs Two Bit and Siri, or riding in horse derbies. Her veterinary practice is a lifelong labour of love that lies at the heart of her personal mission: to provide the best possible care to any and all animals.

Dr. Keri: Prairie Vet airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. local time tarting December 10 as part of Animal Planet’s Free Preview. The episodes will also be available for livestreaming at AnimalPlanet.ca and on Discovery GO.

