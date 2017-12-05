Portage RCMP respond to shooting
For the second time this week, Portage la Prairie RCMP respond to a shooting in the city’s north end.
According to police, at 4:40 a.m., this morning, Portage RCMP were dispatched to a report of a male who was shot outside a residence at Poplar Bay.
When officers arrived on scene, an injured male, 26, from Portage had been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. RCMP Police Dog Services and the Major Crime Unit are assisting local police with the ongoing investigation.
Police do not believe this to be a random attack.
More to come.