Portage RCMP respond to shooting

For the second time this week, Portage la Prairie RCMP respond to a shooting in the city’s north end.

According to police, at 4:40 a.m., this morning, Portage RCMP were dispatched to a report of a male who was shot outside a residence at Poplar Bay.

When officers arrived on scene, an injured male, 26, from Portage had been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. RCMP Police Dog Services and the Major Crime Unit are assisting local police with the ongoing investigation.

Police do not believe this to be a random attack.

More to come.

