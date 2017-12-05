Portage RCMP briefs

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains Area – including Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding Rural Municipalities. The reporting dates are between Nov. 27-Dec. 3

Nov. 27 – 47 calls



Driving while disqualified trend

Portage la Prairie RCMP issued several fines to motorists across the city for driving while disqualified from doing so. Through seasonal traffic initiatives, officers are increasing patrols over the holiday season in order to make our roads safer. In two instances this resulted in unlicensed drivers being given $672 fines.

Speedy driver

A motorist was observed travelling at 108 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Saskatchewan Avenue in Portage la Prairie. The female driver, 36, was issued a fine in the amount of $548.

Blotto at Boston Pizza

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to Boston Pizza, as employees were concerned about several customers who were arguing inside the restaurant. When police arrived they found two males, 35 and 24, arguing with each other, both of whom had been consuming alcohol. Due to their behaviour towards staff and police, both were arrested and held in custody until the following day. Both were issued fines of $672 under the Liquor and Gaming Control Act, for being disorderly in or about a licensed premises.



Nov. 28 – 37 calls

Burnt out light leads to DUI

Portage la Prairie RCMP were making patrols for seasonal traffic enforcement, when they came across a vehicle with a burnt out tail light. In speaking with the male driver, 29, the officer quickly determined that he had consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel. After failing a roadside screening test, the driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. His subsequent breath samples were over the legal limit. He was released from police custody after a short time, set to appear before the court at a later date. The vehicle was towed and impounded for a minimum of 30 days at the owner’s expense.

Speedy driver

A motorist was observed travelling at 159 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Hwy 1 in the RM of North Norfolk. The female driver, 70, was issued a fine in the amount of $692.

Nov. 29 – 46 calls

Job site burgled

Amaranth RCMP were called to the scene of a break and enter on PR 265, where a construction trailer was broken into some time overnight. Unidentified suspects stole a considerable amount of power tools from a locked jobsite trailer. Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of incident, especially the identity of those involved with the theft, contact the Amaranth RCMP at 204-843-2309.

Drunk driver busted at Mac’s

Portage la Prairie RCMP received a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 1, as it reportedly ran another vehicle off the roadway. Officers caught up to the vehicle at the Mac’s Convenience Store on Saskatchewan Avenue, and in speaking with the male driver, 30, they determined he was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, as well as driving while disqualified. He reportedly refused to provide samples of his breath for analysis, which resulted in a further criminal charge. The driver was held in police custody until such time as he could be brought before the court; his vehicle was impounded for a minimum of 60 days at the owner’s expense.

Irritant spray used in cigarette heist

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the area of 5th Avenue NE for an incident of shoplifting from Mike’s Fifth Avenue Store. A male suspect, standing between 5’8” and 5’10”, weighing between 170 and 180 lbs, reportedly stole a carton of cigarettes from the store, fleeing on foot. An employee attempted to confront the suspect, who then produced a can of irritant spray, and proceeded to assault the employee. The suspect was wearing a brown bomber jacket, blue jeans, dark sunglasses and dark ball cap, as well as a dark hooded sweater. The suspect also reportedly had a moustache. Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of this incident contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.

Speedy driver

A motorist was observed travelling at 138 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 16 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The male driver, 50, was issued a fine in the amount of $548.00.

Road/weather conditions wreak havoc on Hwy 1

Between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to five separate incidents of tractor trailers being involved with collisions. In each of the incidents along Hwy 1, road and weather conditions were contributing factors. Luckily there were no serious injuries as a result of these multiple collisions, but the vehicles, trailers and some infrastructure were heavily damaged. Police wish to remind all motorists to reduce their speed when driving in poor weather, and to pay extra close attention to the road conditions. If either are becoming unsafe at any speed, pull over where it is safe to do so, utilize your hazard lights, and notify someone of your whereabouts.

Nov. 30 – 40 calls

Cop convoy leads to fine

While responding to several collisions on Hwy 1, a motorist made the choice to follow an officer very closely, despite the officer having his emergency lights and siren activated. The weather and road conditions were contributing factors in the collisions the officer was responding to, and despite this fact, the motorist reportedly passed the officer in the right-hand lane. This prompted the officer to want to speak directly with this motorist. When asked why they felt the need to follow too close and pass an emergency vehicle driving in poor road conditions, the motorist provided little to no response. The male driver, 21, was issued a fine for dangerous driving in the amount of $672.

Dangerous driving leads to fine

Treherne RCMP were patrolling Hwy 2 in the RM of Norfolk Treherne, when they observed someone’s driving which nearly resulted in a head-on collision. Officers watched as a SUV attempted to pass two pilot vehicles and the wide-load tractor trailer they were escorting. The officers were able to see this quite clearly, as the SUV was heading directly for them, which resulted in evasive action being taken to avoid the collision. The female driver, 44, of the SUV was stopped, and given a fine for dangerous driving in the amount of $672.

Dec. 1 – 56 calls

Speedy driver

A motorist was observed travelling at 137 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 1 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The male driver, 27, was issued a fine in the amount of $535.



Youth allegedly wanted for auto theft

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for the assistance of the community in locating a stolen vehicle, taken from the 500 block of 2nd Street NW. The vehicle, a light blue/grey 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix, last seen with Manitoba license plate HPZ 799, is believed to have been stolen by a group of youths. Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of the theft, or the present whereabouts of the vehicle, please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or your local police detachment.



Dec. 2 – 24 calls

Fiddle feud

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the Midtown Motor Inn for a disturbance taking place outside the Cat and Fiddle Bar. Police arrested four males for being disorderly in or about a licensed premises. During their investigation officers determined that one male was the aggressor in the incident, and he remained in police custody until the following day. The male, 45, was issued a fine of $672 under the Liquor and Gaming Control Act.

Dec. 3 – 36 calls

Hutterites burglarized

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the Hidden Valley Hutterite Colony, after receiving a report of stolen vehicles and damages to property. Officers learned that a least two vehicles were stolen from the property and recovered them a short time later. Forensic evidence has been found and seized, and will be used to identify those involved. With that said, investigators are asking for the assistance of the community in identifying those responsible for the damages. If you have knowledge of those involved, please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment.



DUI follows collision with ditch

Portage la Prairie RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver who had struck the ditch. When officers arrived they discovered the male driver, 45, asleep behind the driver’s wheel. Once they were able to speak with him, investigators quickly determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for impaired care or control of a motor vehicle, and taken into police custody. The driver refused to provide samples of his breath for analysis, and would receive another criminal charge in that respect. He was released from custody the following day, and the vehicle was towed and impounded for a minimum of 60 days at the owner’s expense.

Speedy driver

A motorist was observed travelling at 126 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Hwy 1 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The male driver, 23, was issued a fine in the amount of $652.

If you have any information that could lend assistance in the investigation of these crimes or others, please contact your local RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and manitobacrimestoppers.com. Tips leading to the identification of suspects or the return of stolen property could receive cash awards.

