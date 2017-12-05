Law’s signs on with U-Haul

Law’s Automotive in Portage la Prairie have teamed up with U-Haul to become the neighbourhood dealer and now offer the DIY moving conglomerate’s products and services.

Law's Automotive, located at 510 Saskatchewan Ave. E., will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies, boxes and in-store pick-up for boxes.

U-Haul’s Truck Share 24/7 program will also be available, enabling customers to access trucks and vans every hour of every day through the self-pick-up and self-return options available on a uhaul.com account. All that is needed to access the service is an internet-connected mobile device with camera and GPS.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday while after-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience.

U-Haul and Law's Automotive are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

