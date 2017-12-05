Islanders win in Winkler

A bounce-back win.

The Portage Islanders notched another win in the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League Sunday night when they took out the Winkler Royals 5-2 on the road.

“We’ve had a slower start for sure,” says Islanders player/GM, Jeremy Brooks. “We’re starting to pull it together and we’re a lot better than our record would suggest. Bounces haven’t been going our way but (Sunday) things seemed to be going in our favour.”

Islander Rene Hunter played hero in the first, scoring twice to put Portage out front 2-0. Portage’s dominance continued into the second when Tanner Waldvogel scored an unassisted goal just over a minute into the period. Tyler Harland made it 4-0 Portage a few minutes later, and Hunter completed the hat trick with a minute-and-a-half to go in the second. The Royals managed to find the back of the net a couple times in the final frame but it was too little, too late.

“We’d like to think we’re on an upswing here now,” adds Brooks. “Carman will definitely be a challenge this weekend but if you look at the league it’s pretty even this season. Every team looks like they’ve got a shot at the top spot so it should be an interesting year.”

The Islanders are 3-5 this season and are back in action Friday when they host Carman at Stride Place.