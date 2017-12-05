EAMS Grey capture City Championship

Change text size for the story

Ecole Arthur Meighen School’s Team Grey girl’s volleyball squad are City champions after taking down Oakville School in straight sets.

Pictured with the 2017 City Championship Banner are: front row (r-l) Jazelle Van Wyk, Christine Simon, Czarina Castellano, Violet Wilson and Mya Palendat. Back row: (r-l) coach Abby Vanstone, coach Lane Blight, Calli Owens, Oceane Asham, Autumn Jackson, Alex Sarna , Brielle Caners, Rayley Lilley and coach Janz.



