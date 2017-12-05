18-year-old in custody following weekend shooting

Police have arrested one of two men involved in a weekend shooting in Portage la Prairie.

According to police, Portage RCMP have located and arrested Gary Joseph McIvor, 18, who faces three counts of Attempted Murder. Mateo Roulette, 19, remains on the lam and is wanted for three counts of Aggravated Assault.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mateo Roulette is asked to contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).



Two victims are now listed in stable condition with the third having been previously treated and released.

