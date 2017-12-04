Parade of lights closing in

The countdown is on.

The Rotary Club’s Santa Parade of Lights is Friday night and it’s important to remember there’s been a bit of a detour to the route.

“We really want to remind people the float staging area is at Stride Place on the Island,” says Cindy McDonald, event organizer and Portage and District Chamber of Commerce executive director. “The floats will then make their way down Crescent Road to the starting point at 20th Street and Saskatchewan Avenue.”

Any walkers that may be taking part in the parade, or walking next to a float, should meet at the MPI Building on 20th street and Saskatchewan. That way those participating can avoid the lengthy commute from Stride Place.

“The float will then make its way down Saskatchewan to 9th street where it will turn and make its way down toward the hospital, where it will then disband,” adds McDonald.

The parade starts at 7:30 p.m. and organizers encourage those soaking in St. Nick’s arrival avoid gathering to watch from the Crescent, as it will be closed for a portion of the evening. Hot chocolate and candy will be handed out via participating business along the Ave, which just so happens to be the best place to view the action.