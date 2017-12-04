Extra point weekend

A couple of points for the girls.

The Central Plains Capitals didn’t find any victories this weekend in the Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League but they did manage to steal a couple of points with an overtime loss to Pembina Valley Saturday, and a 2-1 shootout loss to Interlake Sunday night at the BDO Centre.

The Caps came out strong in Morden to open the weekend, scoring the opening goal of the game in the first period to take a 1-0 lead. Maegan Inman found the back of the net with line-mates Halle Edwards and Megan Ferg snagging the assists on the play. The Hawks answered back with a goal of their own in the second period to tie the game 1-1. Neither team could find the back of the net in the third so an overtime period was needed. The Hawks scored the winner shortly into the extra frame leaving the Caps with a single point. Ella Wiebe made 32 saves for the Caps in the loss.

Sunday the Caps found themselves in a hole after Interlake scored the opening goal of the game in the first period. Central Plains controlled the play for most of the game, firing over 25 shots at their opponent’s netminder through the first two periods. The lady Caps kept their foot on the gas in the third, finally finding the back of the net with a couple minutes remaining in the game. Megan Ferg scored the game-tying goal with Lindsey Rutherford and Chloe Snaith notching assists on the play. Unfortunately, it was the Lightning who lit the lamp to lock up the win in the shootout. Isabell Reutter didn’t have a very busy night making just 12 saves in the loss.

The girls are back in action for the Girl’s Hockey United Female Midget AAA Challenge Friday at the Bell/MTS IcePlex in Winnipeg. The Caps play four games in three days at the tournament.