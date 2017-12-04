A tough tournament

Some serious competition.

The Portage Collegiate Institute Saints hockey team fell 2-0 to Kenora’s St. Thomas Aquilas in the consolation final at the 10th annual Saints Xmas Classic at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

"Things went really well again this year as a whole,” says Saints head coach, Jo-Anne Clark-Gillespie. “We certainly played a lot better as the games went on but couldn’t get to that championship final.”

The girls opened the tournament with a 3-1 win over Sanford to kick things off Friday morning. PCI then went on to snag their second win when they took out Beaver Brae 4-0 in the afternoon. Paige Shwaluk had a hat trick in both games Friday.

Saturday morning saw the Saints take on St. Thomas in their final round-robin match. The ladies fell 3-1 to finish the round robin at 2-1, good enough for fourth place. The two teams faced off again in the consolation final with St. Thomas coming out on top for the second time of the day.

The Dryden Eagles defeated the CJS Olympians 3-2 in overtime to capture the championship. The PCI Saints are back in action Tuesday when they visit Fort Richmond.