Freezing rain, snow expected for region

Environment Canada is cautioning of a Colorado low forecast to bring freezing rain, snow, high winds and reduced visibility for much of southern Manitoba.

A special weather statement was issued late Sunday afternoon as freezing rain is expected to begin this evening before developing into blowing snow overnight into Monday.

According to Environment Canada, the weather system will intensify as it tracks through the American Plains Monday, bringing accumulating snow through southern Manitoba Monday and Monday night. Heavy snow is expected in southeasternmost Manitoba with 5-10 cm for the southern and eastern Red River Valley.

Strong northwest winds will develop Monday and gusts of 70 or 80 km/h will give poor visibilities at times in snow and blowing snow. The snow will begin to ease early Tuesday. However, a trend to below normal temperatures will follow in the wake of this Colorado low for the remainder of the week.

Travellers should note that this Colorado low will also strongly impact parts of the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Northwestern Ontario.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.

The special weather statement was issued for:

R.M. of Portage la Prairie

R.M. of Cartier

R.M. of Grey