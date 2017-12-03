Caps split with Northstars in Thompson

The Central Plains Capitals returned from their trip to Thompson, Man., 1-1 after taking out the Norman Northstars 8-5 Friday night before narrowly being defeated 6-5 Saturday evening.

The Caps looked strong Friday night carrying their momentum over from Sunday’s win over Kenora at the BDO Centre in Portage. It was a tie game after the first period with both teams finding the back of the net twice in the opening 20 minutes. Four unanswered goals in the second put the Caps out front 6-4, and with another two added in the third, they never looked back. Capital Cameron Trimble led the way with a hat trick and finished with four points while goaltender Riley Sveistrup made 37 saves for the win.

The Northstars pushed back in the second of back-to-back games to score three goals in the first 15 minutes, a hole that seemed too big for the Caps to dig their way out of. Again, Norman won the second period to take a 5-2 lead into the final frame. Central Plains found their form in the final period netting a couple goals to climb within one. A desperate attempt with the goalie pulled saw Norman score an empty net goal to make it 6-4, and the Caps would add one more late to make it close.

Central Plains now sits 7-12-1-2 in the 10th position, one point ahead of Kenora and well ahead of last Place Norman — who notched their first win of the year over the Capitals this weekend. Brandon sits in first place at 20-2, the Wild are second at 18-2-1, and Eastman sits third at 16-5-1.

The Caps next game is against the Bruins Saturday at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie.