Pitbulls invited to Selects tryouts

Eight Portage Pitbulls selected to the Manitoba Selects.

Finish First Football has identified players from across the province to create the Manitoba Selects and eight Portage Pitbull players have made the cut.

Head coach Kito Poblah has assembled a group of professional athletes and high performance coaches to train and coach two travel teams. Six bantam Pitbulls have made the U-15 team including Brock Miller, Colby Irwin, Shawn Green, Kaiden Banfield, Kyler Banfield and Jayden Shindle. The bantam Pitbulls were ‘A’ side finalists in the Manitoba Minor Football Association this season. On the U13 team there are two peewee Pitbulls in Grayson Pratt and Lelend Gabriel. Grayson and Lelend actually played for the Charleswood Broncos this past season as there were not enough players in their age group to form a team in Portage.

The Manitoba Selects are in the middle of an 8 week training session in preparation for a trip to Moose Jaw, Sask., to take on the South Saskatchewan Selects. After the Saskatchewan trip the coaches will take another look at the teams and make their final cuts in preparation for Phase Two which is an opportunity to travel to San Antonio Texas to participate in the 6th Annual Pigskin International Tournament. There they’ll compete against teams from all over the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Pigskin Classic is February 24, 2018.

Submitted by Corrine Pratt