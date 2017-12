Alumni members of both the NHL's Boston Bruins and MJHL's Portage Terriers took to the ice Friday night at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie as part of 50th anniversary celebrations of the Portage Terriers hockey club.

Bruin alumni arrived in town Friday and skated with PCI's Hockey Academy prior to an alumni meet and greet with fans. The former NHLers will be the guests of honour at Saturday evenings Sportsman Dinner.