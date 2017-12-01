From striker to punter

From soccer player to CIS athlete.

Portage Collegiate Institute student Connor Green signed on to kick with the Regina Rams football team next fall at the University of Regina after only playing two years of competitive football with the Trojans.

“It still seems unreal coming from a soccer background to football, I never could’ve imagined this in my wildest dreams,” says Green. “I owe a lot to coach Roteluk for taking me under his wing and showing me the basics to kicking a football, Mark Diboll too for convincing me to come out and play, and Coach Burrel for believing in me and what I can do.”

The 17-year-old started his athletic career on the soccer pitch, playing in the Portage Youth Soccer Association and at Portage Collegiate more recently. He decided he wanted to give football a shot in Grade 11 after being hounded by vice-principal Dibol to try his hand at the sport. He says he then got some tips through the Pro Player U camp in Winnipeg, which showed him techniques to help increase his punt distance.

“Football is new to me still and I never would’ve imagined this could happen all through football,” admits Green. “I just emailed some game film to university coaches from this and last seasons, and the U of R got in contact with me after that.”

Green says his entire family joined him for the trip to the west Monday night. He then met with the head coach and offensive coordinator and discussed the football program, the schooling aspect, and how academics come first. It also included a tour of the campus and that’s when Green feel in love with the school.

“It was small but big at the same time,” laughs Green. “I met with the special team’s coordinator and he had shown me how their system works and what to expect if I attend. Then we talked about residency and what I would want to take while I attended. I told them I’d like to get into education and University of Regina's is one of the top education programs in the country.”

Green says it was then he decided to sign with the Rams. Green’s punt average was 40.3 yards this season, and his longest field goal was 43 yards in game action, and 55 at practice. He still plans to play for PCI’s soccer team in the spring and can’t wait to attend the University of Regina in 2018.