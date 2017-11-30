Saints off to championship final

One more to glory.

The Portage Collegiate Institute Saints varsity volleyball team is off to the AAAA rural provincial championship final after coming back from down 2-0 to beat Selkirk 3-2 in the semifinal Wednesday night in Winnipeg.

The Saints dug themselves a bit of a hole at the start, falling in the opening two sets and putting their backs against the wall. The pressure must have woken the girls up as they looked flawless in the next three, dropping the Royals in straight sets to complete the comeback.

The AAAA rural provincial championship final is Monday, December 4, at 6 p.m. in Winnipeg.