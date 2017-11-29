Terriers sit fourth in MJHL power rankings

No change for the dogs.

Portage Terriers still sit No. 4 in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s Power Rankings for Week 10. The Terriers saw their seven game winning streak snapped over the weekend with a 4-0 loss to the Swan Valley Stampeders on Saturday.

Winkler jumped from second to No. 1 while OCN dropped into No. 2. Steinbach sits third while the Neepawa Natives have jumped into the No. 5 spot.

MJ lacking in top 20

There are only two teams listed in the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s Top 20 national rankings. The Steinbach Pistons sit in the No. 16 spot right ahead of the OCN Blizard in 17. Carleton Place Canadians (CCHL), Thief River Falls Norskies (SIJHL), Okotoks Oilers (AJHL), Les Cobras de Terrebonne (LHJQ), Powassan VooDoos (NOJHL) round out the CJHL’s top five.