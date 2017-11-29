Special weather alert issued for southern Manitoba

Environment Canada released a special weather alert earlier this morning for much of southern Manitoba as an Alberta clipper is expected to pass over the region and bring with it blowing snow and high winds.

According to the alert, the Alberta clipper will race through the eastern Prairies today with winds increasing to 50 gusting to 80 km/h over the Red River Valley this afternoon. This evening, winds will switch to northwesterly 50 gusting to 80 km/h first over southwestern Manitoba and then in the Red River valley. Poor visibility should be anticipated this evening in blowing snow and heavy snow flurries.

Environment Canada warns some regions can expect to receive brief gusts in excess of 90 km/h, especially with the southerlies in the Red River Valley, and the northwesterlies over southwestern Manitoba. Warnings may be required as this system continues to evolve.

Conditions are forecast to improve late this evening as the low moves into Ontario.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.

Special weather statement issued for:

Mun. of North Cypress-Langford

Mun. of Glenboro-South Cypress

Mun. of North Norfolk

Mun. of Norfolk Treherne)

R.M. of Victoria

R.M. of Portage la Prairie

R.M. of Cartier

R.M. of Grey

Mun. of Glenella-Lansdowne

Mun. of WestLake-Gladstone