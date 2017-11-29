RCMP weekly report

Nov. 20 – 42 calls

Speedy driver

A motorist was observed travelling at 142 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 1 near Portage la Prairie. The male driver, 33, was issued a fine in the amount of $599.

Driver evades capture in stolen vehicle

Portage la Prairie RCMP located a stolen vehicle on 6th Avenue NE shortly before 2:30 p.m. The vehicle, a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche, was being driven by a male, who refused to stop for police. Officers pursued the vehicle away from the city, where the suspect used back roads to evade police. The vehicle was followed back towards Hwy 1, where police stopped pursuing the vehicle as there was an increased risk to public safety. The vehicle was located on Saskatchewan Avenue that same afternoon. Investigators are asking the community to assist with identifying the driver, as well as the female passenger. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.



Nov. 22 – 26 calls

Pilfering youth

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the area of International Drive in Portage la Prairie, where a group of youths were seen rummaging through a pick-up truck. The youths took off on foot before police could arrive, but were believed to have stolen some items from the vehicle. Officers patrolled the area, and located one youth, who turned over a stolen item. The property was returned, and after a stern talking to regarding their actions, the youth was given a ride home to awaiting parents. Police wish to remind all property owners to refrain from leaving valuable items in their vehicles throughout the year, but especially during the holiday season. If you spot any suspicious activity, call police immediately, as a timely response could result in suspects being caught.



Nov. 23 – 40 calls

Truck Stop burglarized

At 3:28 a.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the B&N (PetroCan) Truck Stop on Hwy 1 at Hwy 16, as there was a break and enter in progress. When officers arrived they discovered the entrance to the building had been forced open, and items inside the store were thrown around. Security footage of the incident shows two suspects rummaging through the store, taking an undisclosed amount of tobacco products, and fleeing in a newer model minivan. Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of this incident contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.

Driving under the influence

Portage la Prairie RCMP observed a motorist travelling at a high rate of speed, entering the city on Saskatchewan Avenue. Once the vehicle was stopped, officers quickly determined that the male driver had consumed alcohol prior to getting behind the wheel. The driver failed a roadside test, was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and taken into police custody. A search of his vehicle after his arrest resulted in police locating open containers of alcohol and an unsecured firearm. The driver would refuse to provide samples of his breath for analysis, and was released from police custody later that same day. He is set to appear before the court on impaired driving and firearms related charges, as well as several provincial tickets. The vehicle was towed and impounded for a minimum of 60 days at the owner’s expense.

Poor road conditions blamed in collision

Between 7-8 p.m., Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to several collisions on Hwy 1, just west of Hwy 13 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. Poor road conditions resulted in a pick-up truck and trailer, along with another pick-up, rolling into the median of the roadway. Luckily there were no serious injuries to any of the occupants. Police wish to again remind motorists to reduce their speeds when road and weather conditions worsen.



Nov. 24 – 46 calls

Cigarette casing stumps thieves, settle for jerky and chocolate

At 3:04 a.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the River Road CO-OP gas bar, as there was a break and enter in progress. When officers arrived they discovered the front entrance had been forced open. In reviewing security footage officers observed two suspects approach the door and smash it open with a tool. The suspects then attempted to steal cigarettes, but were only able to make off with beef jerky and chocolate bars. Investigators ask that anyone with knowledge of this incident contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.

Pedestrian struck by vehicle

Shortly before noon Portage la Prairie emergency services were called to the intersection of Saskatchewan Avenue and Tupper Street, as a pedestrian had reportedly been struck by a vehicle. Witnesses advised that the southbound car, making a left hand turn onto Saskatchewan Avenue, struck an elderly pedestrian using the cross-walk. Officers detained the female driver, 17, of the vehicle for a short time. She has been charged with careless driving, and failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian. The victim was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

Speedy driver

A motorist was observed travelling at 176 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Hwy 1 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The male driver, 24, was issued a fine in the amount of $914.

Nov. 25 – 28 calls

Suspicious driver busted



Shortly after 1 a.m., the Treherne RCMP observed an older model pick-up truck on Hwy 2, and stopped the vehicle in order to ensure the driver was sober and properly licensed. In speaking with the male driver, 26, officers noticed suspicious behaviour, and a firearm on the back seat of the vehicle. Records checks on the driver indicated that he did not possess a firearms license, and was arrested for unauthorised possession of a firearm. The driver was released from police custody after a short time, set to appear before the court at a later date. The firearm has been seized until court proceedings have been concluded.

Speedy driver

A motorist was observed travelling at 150 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 1 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The male driver, 43, was issued a fine in the amount of $705.

Unregistered driver busted

While conducting speed enforcement along Hwy 1 near PR 240, officers observed a pick-up truck towing a trailer with snowmobiles, travelling at 129 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. The vehicle was stopped, and when spoken to by officers, the male driver (29 years old) was unable to provide registration for either the truck or trailer. Investigators also learned the driver had no valid driver’s license either. The driver was issued $1323.00 in fines, and the vehicle and trailer were seized and towed at his expense.

Nov. 26 – 47 calls

Speedy driver

A motorist was observed travelling at 145 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 2 in the RM of Victoria. The male driver, 24, was issued a fine in the amount of $639.00.

Gas tank bandit terrorizes MacGregor

Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to several calls in MacGregor, where numerous property owners found their gas caps open on their vehicles. Officers spoke with several vehicle owners who were concerned that either gas had been taken from the tanks, or that harmful substances may have been added to them. Investigators were unable to identify those involved with this mischief, but encourage anyone with that knowledge to contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.

