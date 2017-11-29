Heavy heist

Scrap metal missing.

Three suspects broke into Gerrard Metals on 4th Avenue NE in Portage la Prairie on November 23rd, 2017 at approximately 4:10 a.m. The suspects gathered various metals and loaded the items into a CAT skid steer, then drove the vehicle through the gate, heading towards Lincoln Avenue. All three suspects are believed to be male, wearing winter clothing and face coverings.

Investigators ask anyone with knowledge of this incident, especially the identity of those involved, to please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. Anonymous tips can also be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Tips leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved could receive substantial cash awards.