A concert of love and memory

To honour a lost loved one.

Portage band Myxdd Bag & the Bards of Rihannon raised over $5,000 for the Tupper Street Family Resource Centre (TSFRC) at their debut concert held November 18, at the Glesby Centre in Portage la Prairie.

“The concert went great,” says band member Shane Smith, who with the help of friend Rick Williamson decided to host the event in memory of his wife who passed earlier this year. “The idea came about in the spring and we went ahead with it. The support we received from the community was huge.”

Smith didn’t know exactly how involved his wife was with the Resource Centre until she started coming home complaining about red tape and other government issues she was facing on the board many years ago. He says she started with the centre when it was just one room and she was thrilled at what it’s become today.

“Laurie was the board chair for many years,” says Cathy Vanstone, executive director of the TSFRC. “She was amazing and committed right from the start. She helped us get going in the beginning and was one of our strongest advocates and supporters.”

Around 400 people took in the concert to support the Family Resource Centre. Vanstone adds the money will go a long way to help the 350 families they work with throughout the year.