Middle period meltdown

A second-period lull cost them.

The Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints lost their second straight Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League (WWHSHL) CTV Division match Monday when they fell 6-3 to Vincent Massey Trojans out of Winnipeg at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

“We didn’t play very inspired today and the girls looked a little tired after the first,” says Saints head coach, Jo-Anne Clark-Gillespie. “We’re lacking in practice time, and it showed a little bit when we were caught standing around or not moving our feet in the second. We’ll forget it and move on.”

The Saints managed to pull ahead in the first period when the Shwaluk sisters combined to score the game’s opening goal. Maddie Shwaluk found the back of the thanks to passes from sisters Kiera and Paige. The Saints managed to hold the 1-0 lead into the second with just three shots on net.

Portage seemed to run out of gas halfway through the second and the Trojans jumped all over them. Vincent Massey started running their breakout up the middle and before the Saints defenders could adjust four goals were in the back of the net in six minutes, and PCI was trailing 4-1.

PCI looked a little better in the third as their effort level increased through the final 20 minutes. Paige Shwaluk scored a power play goal to make it 4-2 but the Trojans answered right back with two quick ones to make it 6-2. Maddie would pop her second of the night in late in the period with sister Kiera and Rhiannon Ice notching assists on the play.

“They’re below us in the standings and that loss could come back and hurt us later when we’re fighting for playoff positioning,“ admits Clark Gillespie. “We’ve got some practice ice next week and our home tournament this weekend so we’ll be able to work on some things soon.”

The Saints have one WWHSHL game left this week when the ladies face River East in Winnipeg. Their home tournament is this weekend and they open things Friday with two games.