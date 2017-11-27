Council names new city manager

The position wasn’t vacant for long.

Portage city council announced Monday the appointment of Nathan Peto as the incoming city manager, assuming responsibilities in mid-December.

“It is an honour to be joining the city of Portage la Prairie as its new city manager,” said Peto per a release. “This is an opportunity for me to contribute my knowledge and experience toward the continuing growth and development of this great community. I look forward to working with Mayor Ferris and council, as well as the dedicated staff, in serving the people of Portage la Prairie.”

Peto comes to the position with over ten years senior management experience within municipal and non-profit environments, coupled with an educational background in Political Science and Public Administration. Since 2011, he has worked with the city of Brandon as a policy analyst and manager of corporate initiatives, directly supporting the city manager in areas of corporate and strategic importance. He also served as general manager of the Brandon Chamber of Commerce prior to 2011.

“We want to welcome Nathan to the City of Possibilities,” said Mayor Irvine Ferris. “We look forward to working with him to serve the needs of our citizens.”

As the city manager, Peto will report directly to Mayor and council. He will be responsible for implementing strategic priorities to serve the citizens by identifying, evaluating, and meeting the community needs in accordance with policies and guidelines determined by council under the provisions of the Municipal Act.

The city manager is responsible for the management of a $31 million budget and a dedicated senior leadership team who oversee the all departments within the city. Peto succeeds former city manager Jean Marc Nadeau, who tendered his resignation last month.



