Terriers fall flat in Swan Valley

It's a disappointing end to an otherwise impressive streak.

The Portage Terriers' slow start cost them in their efforts to push their season high win streak to eight, falling 4-0 on the road in Swan Valley Saturday night at the hands of the Stampeders.

Keaton Jameson struck twice in the opening frame to stake the hosts to a 2-0 lead after one in a period where the Terriers mustered just five shots on goal.

The Dogs heated up over the final two periods, outshooting the Stamps 32-16 the rest of the way, however Noah Basarab and Trevor Mann scored just minutes apart in the second stanza to take a commanding 4-0 lead into the third.

Lasse Peterson got dinged with his first loss as a Terrier, turning aside 24 shots in the losing effort while Brett Evans was spectacular between the pipes, turning aside all 37 Terrier shots for the shutout victory.

The Dogs (17-7-1-1) are back on the ice Wednesday when they welcome the Steelers (13-9-2-1) to town. Puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.