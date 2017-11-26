Saints off to semifinal at provincials

Final four.

The Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints varsity girls volleyball team won 3-1 over River East in their quarterfinal match at the AAAA High School Provincial Volleyball Championships in Winnipeg Saturday.

The third ranked Saints were as determined as ever heading into the match Saturday. The girls won the first set 25-13, but were quickly defeated 15-25 to even the score at one set a piece. The Saints turned things up after the loss winning the next two sets to close out their quarterfinal and book at spot in the semis.

The girls’ next match is the semifinal against Lord Selkirk (2) on Wednesday at the Investors Group Athletic Centre at the University of Manitoba.