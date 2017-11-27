Lady Caps fall twice in Portage

A slow start can ruin everything.

Central Plains came up empty after losing back-to-back Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League games this weekend in Portage la Prairie falling 4-1 to Pembina Valley Friday before losing 3-2 to Westman Sunday at the BDO Centre.

Caps forward Maegan Inman scored the lone goal in the loss Saturday where the Caps looked a little sluggish to start the game and fell behind 2-0 after the first period. Inman potted her goal in the second period to cut the Hawks’ lead to 1 but the away team would add two more in the third.

The Caps looked much better Sunday night at the BDO Centre for their match against the Wildcats. Again, the girls seemed a little slow in the first and fell behind 2-1. Megan Ferg was able to slide one home in the first period for the Caps. Both teams found the back of the net in the second, this time it was Capital Fallon Sholdice who had the fans on their feet. The lady Caps pressed hard in the final period but weren’t able to find the tying goal, missing a wide open net with just seconds remaining on the clock.

The girls are on the ice in Winnipeg Wednesday night to face the Avros,