Isles win at home

A full roster comes through.

The Portage Islanders notched their second win of the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League (SEMHL) season Saturday night when they took out the Morden Redskins 5-2 at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

“We had a full line up and that really makes a difference in our play,” says Islanders general manager/player, Jeremy Brooks. “Mitch Wiebe played great in net too, and when we get great goaltending and a good effort form the team we can compete with any team in this league.”

There was no score after the first period as both teams traded chances at both ends of the ice. The Islanders were the first to light the lamp in the second, Jordyn Boyd gave the Islanders the lead with Dan McArthur picking up the assist. Jaimie Mousseau scored back-to-back goals in the second as well, increasing Portage’s lead to 3-0.

Morden found some life in the third, scoring a couple of minutes in to cut the Islanders lead to 3-1. The Islanders were able to add some insurance late in the frame when Brandon Lauder scored to make it 4-1 with a few minutes remaining. The Redskins would add a couple of minutes after while Mousseau netted his hat-trick goal with just 30 seconds left.

Portage is back in SEMHL action Friday, December 1, when they visit the Mercs in Warren.