Terriers decimate Wolverines

The month of November has been good to the Dogs.

Jeremey Leipsic and Joey Moffatt each had hat tricks on a night where 14 different skaters found the score sheet as the Portage Terriers cruised to a 10-1 victory over the visiting Waywayseecappo Wolverines and now have collected points in each of their last nine games.

After a relatively slow start to the game, Moffatt opened the scoring with 17 seconds left in the first before the Terriers exploded for eight goals in the middle stanza.

Defenceman Lane Taylor opened the floodgates just before the 2-minute mark, and after Marco Mazza cut the lead in half with a unassisted tally, the Terriers struck for seven goals in just under 11 minutes.

Moffatt buried a pair to complete his hat trick while Leipsic added two of his own and James McIsaac, Rylee Zimmer and Dylan Tanner also found the back of the net.

Leipsic completed his hat trick early in the third to round out the scoring.

Brendan Benoit turned away 14 of 15 Wolverine shots to pick up the win, his third on the year, while Waywayseecappo's Curtis Stewart got credited with the loss after being chased from the game during the Terrier's second period onslaught. Ethan Peterson entered in relief and made 18 saves on 23 shots.

The Terriers (17-6-1-1) are back at it tonight in Swan Valley (8-10-3). Puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.