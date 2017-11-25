Stepping across Canada

Sought out for their talent.

Portage la Prairie Metis sibling square dancing duo Anthony and Eric Nash are headed to Ottawa, Ont., to showcase their talent to the nation on New Year’s Eve with dance group United Steppers.

“I was just shocked when I found out that we were going to be going to Parliament Hill in Ottawa,” says 19-year-old stepper Anthony. “I’ve never been there before so I’m really looking forward to it, plus being on television for the New Year’s celebration will be amazing.”

The Nash brothers are part of the eight-person troupe, with members hailing from Winnipeg, Fisher River First Nation, and Peguis First Nation. The group will be flying out to Ottawa to showcase their talent for those taking in the annual celebration on Parliament Hill, as well as those watching at home or online. It all came about when fellow stepper Michael Harris was in Toronto last month for the Toronto and York Region Metis Council’s Rendezvous and was then contacted by organizers planning the event for New Year’s Eve.

"We finished our set as the Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers and were contacted shortly after about performing on Parliament Hill,” says Harris. “It’s a big event and everyone is really excited. It’s going to be broadcast all across the nation.”

The Nash brothers have been dancing for many years now, spending a good chunk of their summers traveling to dance with the United Steppers. They’ve performed in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario this year and have been all across the country thanks to their talent.

“All of this has really put a smile on my face, my friends and family too,” says 16-year-old, Eric. “We’re pretty busy in the summer and it kind of slows down in the winter because of school, and we’ll be doing shows across the province to prepare for the New Year’s event.”

The United Steppers also performed at the Portage District General Hospital Saturday afternoon. They have five more performances before the New Year’s Eve show.