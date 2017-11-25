High school hockey update

Both Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) hockey teams were on the losing side of the scoreboard to close out another week of high school hockey.

The PCI Trojans slide to the bottom of the Zone 4 Hockey League continued after losing both games of a home and home with Morris Thursday and Friday. Things didn’t go well in Portage la Prairie Thursday night as the Trojans fell 8-1 to the Mavericks at Stride Place in Portage. Cole Butler scored the Trojans lone goal in the third period to break the shutout.

It didn’t get any better Friday night in Morris as the Trojans fell 8-2 on the road. PCI jumped out to a 1-0 lead halfway through the first period, but the lead was short lived as the Mavericks tied the game 20 seconds later. Morris would add another goal to take a 2-1 lead heading into the second period. That’s where the home team took over, scoring three goals to Portage’s one to pull ahead 5-2. The Mavericks would add another three to finish off the game 8-1. Carter Parynuik and Cole Butler scored for the Trojans in the loss.

The boys dropped into last place in the Zone 4 Hockey League at 2-7, two points back of Garden Valley at 2-6-1-1. The Trojans are back on the ice Thursday when they host NPC Nighthawks at Stride Place.

First loss in five

Bus legs didn’t help.

The PCI Saints fell 2-1 to Dakota in Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League’s CTV Division Friday night in Winnipeg.

“We came out slow for sure,” says head coach Jo-Anne Clark-Gillespie. “Might have been a case of ‘bus legs’ I guess, but who knows. We spotted them two goals and battled hard to try and tie it up. It would’ve been a lot worse if Morgan Klassen didn’t play as well as she did.”

The girls didn’t get the start they were hoping for against the Lancers and fell behind 1-0 in the first period. Again, it was the Lancers on the board first in the second, taking a 2-0 lead seven minutes in. Kiera Shwaluk scored the Saints’ lone goal on the power play in the middle frame to cut the lead in half but that’s as close as the ladies would get to a comeback. Goaltender Morgan Klassen made 28 saves in the loss

The Saints welcome Vincent Massey Winnipeg to Stride Place Monday at 3:45 p.m.