UPDATE - 4:35 p.m.

A 70-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle this morning, was rushed to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, and has since been released.

According to police, Portage RCMP received a report at 11:55 a.m., of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Tupper Street and Saskatchewan Avenue. A 70-year-old pedestrian was crossing on a green light on Saskatchewan Avenue heading northbound on Tupper Street when she was struck by a vehicle southbound on Tupper Street attempting a left turn to head eastbound on Saskatchewan Avenue.

The female driver, 17, was uninjured and is facing charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

*****************

According to witness reports, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle just before noon this morning at Saskatchewan Ave. and Tupper St.

RCMP had blocked off eastbound lanes and remain on scene.

More to come when information is made available.