Trojans recognized at banquet

Awards night.

The Portage Collegiate Institute Trojans football team held their yearly awards and banquet last night at the Good Shepherd Parish in Portage la Prairie.

The award winners are listed below.

Top Grad - Tyler Fedak

Def. Back/Line Backer - Cam Traverse and Avery Spence

Offensive MVP – Tyler Morris

Most Improved - Blayse Waldner and Carter Little

Special Teams - Connor Green

Def. Lineman - Emerson Peters

Off. Back/Receiver - Tyler Fedak

Off. Lineman - Atlantis Ironstand

Top Rookie - Ian McCutchin and Justice Flett

Defensive MVP - Brice Verwey

Spirit of Football - Eric McCutchin