It was the Trojans' yearly awards night and banquet in Portage la Prairie
Trojans recognized at banquet
Awards night.
The Portage Collegiate Institute Trojans football team held their yearly awards and banquet last night at the Good Shepherd Parish in Portage la Prairie.
The award winners are listed below.
Def. Back/Line Backer - Cam Traverse and Avery Spence
Offensive MVP – Tyler Morris
Most Improved - Blayse Waldner and Carter Little
Special Teams - Connor Green
Def. Lineman - Emerson Peters
Off. Back/Receiver - Tyler Fedak
Off. Lineman - Atlantis Ironstand
Top Rookie - Ian McCutchin and Justice Flett
Defensive MVP - Brice Verwey
Spirit of Football - Eric McCutchin