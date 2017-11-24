Replacements doing their best

Injury struggles continue.

A young Central Plains Capitals squad found themselves in a hole they couldn’t climb out of Wednesday night as they fell 4-1 to the Winnipeg Thrashers in a Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League match at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

“I thought we did a better job as a staff, and a team, focusing on the positives after that loss,” says Caps head coach, Brad Gnidziejko. “The upside (to AP's) is that some players are put into situations they’re not used to and they’re gaining valuable experience that’s going to help the group down the road.”

Numbers continue to be an issue for the Caps as they started the game with three call-ups to round out a depleted roster. The Thrashers withstood the initial attack from the Caps in the first and were up 2-0 by the halfway point of the period. Some sloppy play late in the period led to a goal with :01 second remaining on the clock for a 3-0 Thrashers lead.

After a scoreless second period, the Caps managed to get on the board in the third. It was AP Cole Butler who found the back of the net with fellow call-up Drake Sheppard and Alex Cattani picking up the assists. The Thrashers would add another as well to put the game completely out of reach of the Caps. Caps goalie Riley Sveistrup was very busy between the pipes, stopping 41 of 45 shots he faced. Noah Gilbert made 29 saves for the Thrashers

The Caps are hoping to get their full roster back up and running soon. The boys are back on the ice this weekend when they visit the Bruins Saturday before hosting Kenora Sunday at the BDO Centre in Portage.