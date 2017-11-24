RCMP weekly report

The following is a report of police activity in the Central Plains area - including Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and suurrounding rural municipalities – between Nov. 13-19.

Nov. 13 – 52 calls for service

Driving infractions

A motorist was observed travelling on Saskatchewan Avenue, where the officer noted the vehicle was currently unregistered. The male driver, 29, was issued a fine in the amount of $673.65.

A motorist was observed travelling at 155 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Hwy 1 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The male driver, 37, was issued a fine in the amount of $639.25.

A motorist was observed travelling on 6th Avenue NE, where the officer saw the vehicle fail to stop for a school bus with its lights activated. The male driver, 38, was issued a fine in the amount of $673.65.

Nov. 14 - 33 calls

More driving infractions

A motorist was observed travelling at 146 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 2 in the RM of Norfolk Treherne. The male driver, 66, was issued a fine in the amount of $652.50.

A motorist was observed travelling at 100 km/h in a 60 km/h construction zone on Hwy 2 in the RM of Norfolk Treherne. The female driver, 57, was issued a fine in the amount of $1097.00, as speed fines inside construction zones are doubled, in an effort to make them safer for people at work.

Nov. 15 - 29 calls

Driver breaches court order

Portage la Prairie RCMP received a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 1, approaching Portage la Prairie. Officers would find the vehicle on Saskatchewan Avenue, where they spoke with the male driver. Investigators would learn that not only was the driver prohibited from operating a motor vehicle, he was also breaching court imposed conditions. Olavo Manuel Cordeiro, 46, was arrested and held in police custody until such time as he could appear before the court. The vehicle was towed and impounded at the owner’s expense.

Northside Market burgled

Shortly after 8 a.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the Northside Market on 8th Street NW, as the business had been broken into. Unidentified suspects broke into the convenience store overnight, taking an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. Investigators are asking for the assistance of the community with identifying those involved with this incident, and are encouraged to contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.mantiobacrimestoppers.com .

Nov. 16 - 31 calls

Driving on drugs

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to a rural residence shortly before 8 a.m., as a concerned caller had found someone slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. When police arrived they found a male driver, 27, asleep inside the vehicle. Once the driver woke up, he began to display behaviours that caused investigators to believe he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Officers quickly learned that he did not want to listen to their requests to open the doors of the vehicle. Due to the risk for a potential impaired driver to be on the road during a heavy traffic period, officers broke a window in the vehicle and were able to disable the car before it could roll away. The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle by way of a drug, and taken into police custody. He was released after a short time, and set to appear before the court at a later date. The vehicle was towed and impounded at the owner’s expense.

Nov. 17 - 57 calls

Speedy driver

A motorist was observed travelling at 140 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 16 in the RM of Westlake Gladstone. The male driver, 18, was issued a fine in the amount of $573.50.

Oversized load blunder

At 6:20 p.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP were informed a motor vehicle collision on Hwy 1, where a tractor trailer had reportedly struck the overpass on the West entrance to the city. Traffic was diverted as a result of debris on the roadway, and several vehicles being damaged as a result of the collision. Luckily there was no one seriously injured in this incident. The investigation into the collision is still underway. No charges have been laid to date.

Nov. 18 - 36 calls

Fiddle feud

An altercation at the Cat & Fiddle Bar resulted in several people being escorted from the property by police. As a result of his behaviour, one male, 27, was issued a fine in the amount of $673.65 for disorderly conduct in or around a licensed premises.

Driving under the influence

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a motorist was stopped on Saskatchewan Avenue to ensure the vehicle was properly registered, and that the driver was both sober and lawfully allowed to drive. In speaking with the male driver, 48, officers learned that he had consumed alcohol prior to getting behind the wheel. A roadside screening device was used to check the driver’s level of sobriety, which he failed. The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and his subsequent breath samples were double the legal limit. His driver’s license was suspended for a period of three months, and the vehicle was towed and impounded at the owner’s expense. The driver was released from police custody after a short time, and set to appear before the court at a later date.

Nov. 19 - 30 calls

Check point busts

Portage la Prairie RCMP conducted traffic stops throughout the early morning hours, as they attempt to keep our roadways safe during this holiday season. Between midnight and 3 a.m., the officers stopped dozens of vehicles, and were able to get two impaired drivers off the road. Police wish to remind all motorists not to get behind the wheel once they’ve had a drink, and that there are plenty of options available to get you home. Operation Red Nose will not only get you home, but your vehicle as well. They can be contacted at 204-239-5570, and are happy to receive donations towards Portage Minor Hockey.

If you have any information that could lend assistance in the investigation of these crimes or others, please contact your local RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and manitobacrimestoppers.com . Tips leading to the identification of suspects or the return of stolen property could receive cash awards.

Local efforts to reduce impaired driving

It is the holiday season once again, and the Portage la Prairie RCMP want to encourage everyone to have a safe and happy time. This year we are running an initiative in partnership with local and surrounding schools and our local Liquor Mart, to try and keep our roads a little bit safer. Kids have decorated hundreds of carryout bags to be distributed by the Liquor Mart with purchases. These bags serve as a reminder that impaired driving affects everyone. A criminal charge for impaired driving can cost a driver thousands of dollars; the loss of life associated with an avoidable collision is incalculable. A taxi or shuttle, family or a friend, or having a designated driver are all small prices to pay to keep our roads safe, and our holidays happy.