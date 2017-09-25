Police investigate suspected arson

Police responded to an early morning vehicle fire in what they believe is a targeted incident.

According to Portage RCMP, at 1 a.m., Portage la Prairie emergency services were called to a home on Royal Road N near Lorne Ave., after a neighbour reportedly saw flames coming from a vehicle parked near the home.

Fire fighters were able to extinguish the blaze before any serious damage was caused to the home however police believe this to be a targeted incident, as the vehicle that was set on fire was one of several vehicles that were reportedly spray painted with graffiti and had their tires slashed. Police say the home was also tagged with graffiti.

Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of who caused this damage and potential risk to life, contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and manitobacrimestoppers.com. Tips leading to the identification and prosecution of those involved could receive large cash awards.

